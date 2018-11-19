American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 0.9% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 53.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5,340.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after buying an additional 1,248,380 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 624,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $56.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/american-national-registered-investment-advisor-inc-sells-6800-shares-of-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.