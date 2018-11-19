American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) will report $118.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Railcar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.90 million and the highest is $127.10 million. American Railcar Industries posted sales of $132.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Railcar Industries will report full year sales of $478.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.90 million to $489.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $566.80 million, with estimates ranging from $561.90 million to $571.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Railcar Industries.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. American Railcar Industries had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARII shares. BidaskClub lowered American Railcar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on American Railcar Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on American Railcar Industries from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in American Railcar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARII opened at $69.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61. American Railcar Industries has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

