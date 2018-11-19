American Software (AMSWA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.84

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 7415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Software from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock has a market cap of $352.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.77.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). American Software had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. American Software’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

In related news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 10,300 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $134,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Software by 126.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 35.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 26.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 86.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 74,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Software in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

