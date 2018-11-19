American Tower (AMT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $173.00 to $176.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Tower traded as high as $166.36 and last traded at $164.90, with a volume of 82685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.98.

AMT has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $130,795.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $563,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,749.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,528 shares of company stock valued at $36,954,956. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,811,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,331,586,000 after buying an additional 448,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,195,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,889,000 after purchasing an additional 951,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,100,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,217,000 after purchasing an additional 480,012 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 16.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,967,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,545,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,605,000 after purchasing an additional 44,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/american-tower-amt-reaches-new-12-month-high-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

About American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.