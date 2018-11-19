American Vanguard (AVD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of AVD opened at $16.96 on Thursday. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $514.23 million, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.90%. American Vanguard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,407,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Vanguard by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,213,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,843,000 after acquiring an additional 291,248 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in American Vanguard by 73.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Vanguard by 4.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 886,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 36,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

