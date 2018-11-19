Anadarko Petroleum Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Forecasts (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APC. ValuEngine downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of APC opened at $56.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Anadarko Petroleum has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,443,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,198,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,754,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,079,505 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $544,639,000 after purchasing an additional 138,019 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,350,604 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $495,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,271 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

