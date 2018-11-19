Analysts Anticipate BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. BIO-TECHNE posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $190.00 target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.13.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $5.08 on Monday, hitting $155.15. 368,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,228. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

