Analysts Anticipate Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Caesarstone reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caesarstone.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesarstone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Caesarstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,289. The company has a market cap of $527.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

