Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Golar LNG reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 227.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Golar LNG had a net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 654,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 395,298 shares during the last quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 141,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $1,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

GLNG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.01%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

