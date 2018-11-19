Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (LEN) Will Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.88. Lennar posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. MKM Partners set a $61.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 39.4% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 475.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Lennar by 132.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,595 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Lennar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,393,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 6.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lennar has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

