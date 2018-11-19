Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $994.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,791.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $159,130.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 47,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHP opened at $75.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.3645 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

