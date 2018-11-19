Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.40 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 79.22% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,487. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 39.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 43.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 78,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.