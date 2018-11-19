Analysts Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (QUIK) to Post ($0.03) Earnings Per Share

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $2.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given QuickLogic an industry rank of 95 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

QUIK traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.97. 105,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,646. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.17.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 893,731 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.