Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.44 Million

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to post sales of $505.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $504.88 million and the highest is $506.00 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $581.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 115,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 139,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 400.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 209,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. 9,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,130. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $766.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

