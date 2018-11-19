Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.78. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 45.95% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 2,980,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $203,087,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 2,217 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $155,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,147,990 shares of company stock valued at $214,853,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,081,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 95,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,722,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 67.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 269,670 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 176.5% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 597,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 381,602 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $66.49 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

