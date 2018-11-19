Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,903 shares in the company, valued at $810,411. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,588.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,712.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $130,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,459. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.98. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

