Analysts Expect Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Discovery Inc Series C’s earnings. Discovery Inc Series C reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discovery Inc Series C.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCK. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of DISCK stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 247,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,051. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 427,713 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

