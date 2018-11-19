Analysts Expect Endo International PLC (ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $743.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report $743.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $730.10 million and the highest is $755.93 million. Endo International posted sales of $768.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.93 million. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 1,348.52% and a negative net margin of 37.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Endo International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Endo International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

ENDP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 1,067,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,368. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. Endo International has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,115.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,446,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 284,599 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 356,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 75,844 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,697,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 1,209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.