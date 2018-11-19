Analysts Offer Predictions for SVMK Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (SVMK)

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVMK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SVMK’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVMK. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

SVMK opened at $14.15 on Monday. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan Finley bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SurveyMonkey Inc develops online survey software to Fortune 100 companies, other businesses, academic institutions, organizations, and individuals worldwide. It offers SurveyMonkey that enables users to design and send professional surveys, and perform data analysis, as well as support various projects, teams, and organizations; SurveyMonkey CX, a Net Promoter Score (NPS) solution to collect, understand, and act on customer feedback; and Wufoo, which helps users to create contact forms, online surveys, and invitations.

