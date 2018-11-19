Analysts Set AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Target Price at $40.33

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

AZN opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $169,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 64.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $178,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

