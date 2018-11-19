Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) PT at $19.10

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $2,707,935.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117,984 shares in the company, valued at $17,865,384.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. 22,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,304. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.