Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (EFX) PT at $128.44

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Equifax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $90.54 and a 12 month high of $138.69. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Equifax by 1,375.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 105.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

