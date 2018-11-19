Analysts Set GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Price Target at $187.63

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

GWPH opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.25. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $105.12 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,339,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

