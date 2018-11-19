Analysts Set Merck KGaA (MRK) Target Price at $98.00

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.32 ($114.32).

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Oddo Bhf set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA MRK traded up €3.68 ($4.28) during trading on Friday, hitting €97.18 ($113.00). The company had a trading volume of 480,286 shares. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.