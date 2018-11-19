Analysts Set Nlight Inc (LASR) Price Target at $31.33

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

LASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nlight to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nlight from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 1,109,417 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $28,223,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Ix Llc sold 1,192,205 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $30,329,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,481,622 shares of company stock worth $63,132,464 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 408.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,248,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nlight in the second quarter worth about $22,235,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nlight during the third quarter valued at about $14,030,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Nlight by 164.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 539,993 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nlight during the second quarter valued at about $13,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 283,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,235. Nlight has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Nlight had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nlight will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

