Analysts Set Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Price Target at $12.50

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFLT shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 163,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,231. The company has a market capitalization of $517.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.52. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 107.55%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

