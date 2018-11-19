Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2018 – Endeavour Silver was downgraded by analysts at Noble Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/1/2018 – Endeavour Silver had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/1/2018 – Endeavour Silver was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2018 – Endeavour Silver was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Valuation for Guanaceví 175,640 $ HCW estimate Valuation for Bolañitos 173,403 $ HCW estimate Valuation for El Cubo 138,360 $ HCW estimate Valuation for El Compas 13,351 $ HCW estimate Valuation for Terronera 50,000 $ HCW estimate.””

10/12/2018 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

10/12/2018 – Endeavour Silver was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Endeavour Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.08. Endeavour Silver Corp has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.35.

Get Endeavour Silver Corp alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 283,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,423,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,525 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $4,459,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,918,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 213,621 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.