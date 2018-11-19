Analyzing Invacare (IVC) and NanoVibronix (NAOV)

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Invacare has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invacare and NanoVibronix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $966.50 million 0.20 -$76.54 million ($1.93) -2.94 NanoVibronix $230,000.00 66.09 -$4.96 million N/A N/A

NanoVibronix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invacare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Invacare and NanoVibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 1 1 0 2.50 NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invacare presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.93%. Given Invacare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -6.17% -12.98% -5.04% NanoVibronix -1,393.66% -181.40% -127.96%

Dividends

Invacare pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. NanoVibronix does not pay a dividend. Invacare pays out -2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Invacare beats NanoVibronix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

