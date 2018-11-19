Analyzing Lam Research (LRCX) and ASM International (ASMIY)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lam Research and ASM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 21.26% 49.80% 25.01% ASM International 47.26% 10.11% 9.33%

Risk and Volatility

Lam Research has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASM International has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lam Research and ASM International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 0 8 15 0 2.65 ASM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lam Research presently has a consensus price target of $222.58, indicating a potential upside of 50.39%. Given Lam Research’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lam Research is more favorable than ASM International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lam Research and ASM International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $11.08 billion 2.07 $2.38 billion $17.87 8.28 ASM International $832.99 million 2.93 $511.35 million N/A N/A

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than ASM International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lam Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of ASM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lam Research pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ASM International pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lam Research pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lam Research has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Lam Research is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lam Research beats ASM International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. In addition, the company offers Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; and Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, SP to address a range of wafer cleaning. Further, it provides Metryx mass metrology systems for high aspect ratio etch, conformal and ALD/sidewall deposition, horizontal processing, film density monitoring, carbon mask open, and wafer cleaning/polymer removal applications; and legacy products. Lam Research Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's product platforms include Advance, a batch vertical furnace tool, which is used for smaller wafer sizes; XP Platform, a single wafer product platform that enables high-volume multi-chamber parallel processing or integration of sequential process steps on one platform; XP8 Platform, which provides productivity with up to eight chambers integrated on a single wafer platform; and Epsilon, a single wafer and chamber tool that deposits silicon-based materials for various applications, such as high-temperature silicon, low-temperature silicon, silicon-germanium, silicon-carbon, and other silicon-based compounds. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

