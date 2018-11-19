Analyzing NiSource (NI) and EuroSite Power (EUSP)

NiSource (NYSE:NI) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get NiSource alerts:

This table compares NiSource and EuroSite Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource $4.87 billion 1.96 $128.50 million $1.21 21.39 EuroSite Power $3.65 million 3.16 -$700,000.00 N/A N/A

NiSource has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Profitability

This table compares NiSource and EuroSite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource -1.82% 9.30% 2.13% EuroSite Power -13.43% -4.91% -4.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of NiSource shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NiSource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NiSource pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. EuroSite Power does not pay a dividend. NiSource pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

NiSource has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NiSource and EuroSite Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource 1 6 6 0 2.38 EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

NiSource presently has a consensus price target of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given NiSource’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NiSource is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Summary

NiSource beats EuroSite Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 469,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a net capability of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.