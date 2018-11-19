Analyzing Precision Therapeutics (AIPT) and Establishment Labs (ESTA)

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Precision Therapeutics alerts:

2.0% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Establishment Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics $650,000.00 17.63 -$7.74 million N/A N/A Establishment Labs $34.68 million 14.81 -$34.90 million N/A N/A

Precision Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision Therapeutics and Establishment Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Establishment Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00

Establishment Labs has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.67%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics -719.83% -266.54% -199.98% Establishment Labs -31.30% -173.53% -37.82%

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Precision Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Precision Therapeutics Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Skyline Medical Inc. and changed its name to Precision Therapeutics Inc. in February 2018. Precision Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.