Analyzing San Miguel (SMGBY) and Boston Beer (SAM)

San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

San Miguel has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Beer has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Boston Beer shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Boston Beer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for San Miguel and Boston Beer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score San Miguel 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Beer 1 9 1 0 2.00

Boston Beer has a consensus price target of $264.18, indicating a potential downside of 14.07%. Given Boston Beer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Beer is more favorable than San Miguel.

Dividends

San Miguel pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Boston Beer does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares San Miguel and Boston Beer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Miguel $16.23 billion 0.46 $558.85 million N/A N/A Boston Beer $862.99 million 4.09 $99.04 million $6.01 51.16

San Miguel has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Beer.

Profitability

This table compares San Miguel and Boston Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Miguel 3.39% 6.39% 2.07% Boston Beer 10.17% 18.00% 13.08%

Summary

Boston Beer beats San Miguel on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

San Miguel Company Profile

San Miguel Corporation engages in beverages, food, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, infrastructure, and real estate property management and development businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Beverage segment produces and markets alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Its Food segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; the processing and sale of poultry and meat products; processing and marketing refrigerated processed and canned meat products; manufacturing and marketing flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments; importing and marketing coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling. The company's Packaging segment produces and markets packaging products, such as glass containers and molds, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and preforms, PET recycling, plastic and metal closures, corrugated cartons, woven polypropylene, Kraft sacks and paperboards, pallets, flexible packaging, two-piece aluminum cans, woven products, industrial laminates, and radiant barriers, as well as plastic crates, floorings, films, trays, pails, and tubs. This segment also engages in the crate and plastic pallet leasing, PET bottle filling graphics design, packaging research and testing, packaging development and consultation, and contract packaging and trading activities. Its Energy segment generates, sells, retails, and distributes power. The company's Fuel and Oil segment refines and markets petroleum products. Its Infrastructure segment constructs and develops various infrastructure projects, such as airports, roads, highways, toll roads, freeways, skyways, flyovers, viaducts, interchanges, and mass rail transit systems. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Mandaluyong City, the Philippines. San Miguel Corporation is a subsidiary of Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 350 wholesalers that in turn sell to retailers, such as pubs, restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, package stores, stadiums, and other retail outlets in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

