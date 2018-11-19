AO Asset Management LP Acquires 1,800 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

AO Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 3.3% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $27,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 55.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total value of $691,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,981 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $633,732.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,782 shares of company stock worth $68,244,014 over the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Workday from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Workday from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Workday from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

WDAY opened at $134.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.69 and a beta of 2.04. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $95.35 and a 52 week high of $157.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.38 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/ao-asset-management-lp-acquires-1800-shares-of-workday-inc-wday.html.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.