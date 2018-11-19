AO Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

AO Asset Management LP raised its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Pure Storage accounts for approximately 2.1% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AO Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Pure Storage worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles H. Giancarlo sold 54,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,510,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $126,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,580 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.76. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.32 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AO Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/ao-asset-management-lp-grows-holdings-in-pure-storage-inc-pstg.html.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.