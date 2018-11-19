Aphria (APH) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Aphria (TSE:APH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Aphria earned a media sentiment score of 1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of APH stock opened at C$15.15 on Monday. Aphria has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Aphria (TSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aphria will post 0.509999988891089 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a C$31.00 price target on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

