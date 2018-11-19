Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $13.83 million and $254,061.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00023133 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00011009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006032 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006449 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002541 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

