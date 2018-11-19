Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Stake Increased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,540 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Apollo Investment worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 25,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $6.12.

Apollo Investment’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 30th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, November 29th.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 26.47%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

