Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AFT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. 124,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,381. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded on February 23, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

