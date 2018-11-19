Apple Inc. (AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Roof Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 44.0% in the first quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 428.7% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research boosted their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $193.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $951.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,597 shares of company stock worth $104,117,353. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/apple-inc-aapl-holdings-lessened-by-choate-investment-advisors.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.