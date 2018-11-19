Applied Materials (AMAT) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Applied Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen raised Applied Materials from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

