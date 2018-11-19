Apptio Inc (APTI) CRO Sells $140,240.01 in Stock

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) CRO Lawrence Blasko sold 3,713 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $140,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence Blasko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 11th, Lawrence Blasko sold 30,000 shares of Apptio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $1,200,600.00.

Shares of APTI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.70. 4,193,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,002. Apptio Inc has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apptio by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,764 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apptio by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 278,102 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Apptio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 712,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Apptio by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 218,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Apptio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apptio from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apptio from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

