Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Aptiv by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $74.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In other Aptiv news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Macquarie started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Aptiv from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

