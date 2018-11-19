Archrock (AROC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Archrock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

AROC stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 2.84.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $232.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -265.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 85.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 83.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 62.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 46,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

