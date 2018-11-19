Arctic Star Exploration (ADD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 27000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

