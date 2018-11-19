Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Position Cut by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,905,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 63,182 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 8.78% of Ardmore Shipping worth $18,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 46.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $448,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 40.1% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1,025.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 225,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC opened at $6.25 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $206.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.70 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

