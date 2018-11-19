Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 422,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $505,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,069.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 110,059 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of ARCC opened at $17.22 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 72.13%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.23%.

In other news, Director Eric B. Siegel bought 6,990 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,927.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,699. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $156,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,390 shares of company stock valued at $284,583. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/ares-capital-co-arcc-shares-bought-by-rational-advisors-llc.html.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.