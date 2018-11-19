Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,286 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.85% of Arrow Electronics worth $54,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 105,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 642.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 126.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $87.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $52,059.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $950,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

