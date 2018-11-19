Arrow Global Group (ARW) Given Daily News Impact Score of 2.83

Headlines about Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Arrow Global Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ARW opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Monday. Arrow Global Group has a 52 week low of GBX 305.25 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 480 ($6.27).

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.70 ($0.21) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Several analysts have commented on ARW shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective (up from GBX 252 ($3.29)) on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 391 ($5.11).

In related news, insider Andrew C. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($26,394.88). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,018.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

