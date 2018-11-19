Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 95,999 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,999 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.47% of United Rentals worth $62,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 103.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 93.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,987.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $200.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $190.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $114.97 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $190.74. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/artemis-investment-management-llp-buys-95999-shares-of-united-rentals-inc-uri.html.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.