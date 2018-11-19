Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $123.45 Million Position in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,718 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises approximately 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.73% of Western Digital worth $123,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 160,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

WDC stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.41. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $850,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

